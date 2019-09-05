Hughes (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hughes is coming off an ACL tear that limited his rookie season to six games and has now logged two consecutive limited practices. Though the second-year cornerback appears to be trending towards sitting out Week 1 versus the Falcons, he's making positive progress in his recovery.

