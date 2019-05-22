Vikings' Mike Hughes: Not ready for OTAs
Hughes (knee) is not participating in OTAs, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Hughes was off to the side doing rehab, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. It isn't clear when the 2018 first-rounder will be ready to take the field in live drills for the first time since tearing his ACL last October.
