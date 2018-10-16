The Vikings placed Hughes (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The roster move was inevitable after Hughes was confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's win against the Cardinals. Thus, the 2018 first-round pick ends his rookie campaign with 22 tackles (19 solo), one pick-six and one forced fumble in six games. With Hughes out for the season, Trae Waynes will hold down the starting spot opposite Xavier Rhodes while Mackensie Alexander mans the slot.