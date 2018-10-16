Vikings' Mike Hughes: Officially placed on IR
The Vikings placed Hughes (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.
The roster move was inevitable after Hughes was confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's win against the Cardinals. Thus, the 2018 first-round pick ends his rookie campaign with 22 tackles (19 solo), one pick-six and one forced fumble in six games. With Hughes out for the season, Trae Waynes will hold down the starting spot opposite Xavier Rhodes while Mackensie Alexander mans the slot.
More News
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Suffers season-ending ACL tear•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Headed for MRI on Monday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: On tap to start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Larger role Thursday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Returns INT for TD in NFL debut•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Could have large role Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...