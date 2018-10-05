Hughes is expected to start in place of Trae Waynes (concussion) Sunday against the Eagles, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick has already seen a good chunk of playing time with an average of 43 defensive snaps per game with 16 tackles (13 solo), three pass breakups and one pick-six to show for it. With a full workload on tap, Hughes could be a decent IDP play.