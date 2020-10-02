site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Out again Sunday
Hughes (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hughes will sit for the second straight contest as he continues to battle the neck injury. Cameron Dantzler (ribs) is clear of the injury report and should step into the starting role in Hughes' absence.
