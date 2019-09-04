Vikings' Mike Hughes: Practicing Wednesday
Hughes (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hughes showed promise in his first six games as a rookie last year, but it ended in disappointment when he tore his ACL in Week 6 versus the Cardinals. Since the injury happened early in the 2018 season, Hughes had extra recovery time and the Vikings left him off the PUP list, meaning he can play within the first six games. While that time likely isn't Week 1 versus the Falcons, Hughes is clearly trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Taken off PUP list, still not ready•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Begins camp on PUP list•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Not ready for OTAs•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Running at offseason workouts•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Return timeline remains unclear•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...