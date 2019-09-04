Hughes (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hughes showed promise in his first six games as a rookie last year, but it ended in disappointment when he tore his ACL in Week 6 versus the Cardinals. Since the injury happened early in the 2018 season, Hughes had extra recovery time and the Vikings left him off the PUP list, meaning he can play within the first six games. While that time likely isn't Week 1 versus the Falcons, Hughes is clearly trending in the right direction.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week