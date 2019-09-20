Play

Hughes (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Hughes appears to be nearing a return to full health after suffering a torn ACL during the 2018 season, which limited him to six games as a rookie. The 22-year-old will play a key role in the Vikings' secondary if he's able to suit up versus Oakland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...