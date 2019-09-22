Vikings' Mike Hughes: Ready to rock
Hughes (knee) is officially listed as active for Sunday's game against Oakland.
Hughes will make is return after suffering an ACL tear last October, and it's unclear if he'll be on a snap count for the game. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to sport a knee brace for the game but could ditch it depending on word from the Vikings' medical staff. Hughes appears likely in line for a nickel-based role as the team looks to ease him back into action.
