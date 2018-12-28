Vikings' Mike Hughes: Return timeline remains unclear
Hughes (knee) began walking in early December but has no official recovery timeline.
Hughes underwent surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Oct. 23 and has since been in rehab. The 21-year-old hasn't suffered any setbacks, but at this point declined to offer a recovery timeframe. The rookie first-round pick will hopefully be ready around the start of the 2019, but more information should become available as he continues his rehab process.
