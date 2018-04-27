Vikings' Mike Hughes: Selected 30th by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Hughes in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Hughes might not be a household name after playing for UCF, but that UCF defense was very tough in 2017, and Hughes was arguably its best player along with Shaquem Griffin. Hughes (5-foot-10, 189 pounds) was a physical presence in that pass defense, which allowed a completion percentage of just 55.4 while allowing 24 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions. Hughes intercepted four of those passes, returning one for a touchdown, in addition to scoring twice on kick returns and once on a punt return. Hughes should provide Minnesota with an immediate slot corner and returner upgrade, and in the long term he could move outside if Trae Waynes falters.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories