Vikings' Mike Hughes: Selected 30th by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Hughes in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Hughes might not be a household name after playing for UCF, but that UCF defense was very tough in 2017, and Hughes was arguably its best player along with Shaquem Griffin. Hughes (5-foot-10, 189 pounds) was a physical presence in that pass defense, which allowed a completion percentage of just 55.4 while allowing 24 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions. Hughes intercepted four of those passes, returning one for a touchdown, in addition to scoring twice on kick returns and once on a punt return. Hughes should provide Minnesota with an immediate slot corner and returner upgrade, and in the long term he could move outside if Trae Waynes falters.