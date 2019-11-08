Play

Hughes (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Hughes was limited in Thursday's practice due to a knee issue, but he already appears back to full health. With Trae Waynes (ankle) listed as questionable, Hughes could be in line for an expanded role in Minnesota's secondary during Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.

