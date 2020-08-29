Hughes started as an outside cornerback when the Vikings were in their base defense in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, then moved inside to the slot in nickel defense formations, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes missed the final regular season game of last season and both payoff games due to a neck injury. However, it looks like he's back to full strength in training camp and finds himself atop the Vikings' cornerback depth chart with the departure of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.