Hughes (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear how Hughes picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter. He now joins fellow cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) sidelined, and that leaves Mackensie Alexander and Holton Hill to see an increase in snaps.

