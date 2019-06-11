Hughes (knee) didn't participate in minicamp Tuesday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Hughes still hasn't been able to participate in offseason work after suffering a torn ACL in mid-October last season. The fact that he's been held out could be a precaution, but at this point, there's no definitive word on his timetable to return. He'll likely continue to work on his own during minicamp until he gains full clearance from team doctors.

