Hughes (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
The Vikings' defense has struggled over the first two weeks, and Hughes is part of the issue, allowing a 155.6 passer rating when targeted through the first two games. However, he's still the team's best option at the position, so a swift recovery ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Titans would be ideal. With Cameron Dantzler (ribs) also hurt, rookie Jeff Gladney is on standby if both can't play.
More News
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Struggles in pass coverage•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Shows versatility in scrimmage•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: All clear from injury•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Should be ready for OTAs•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Hits injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Limited in Thursday's practice•