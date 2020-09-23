Hughes (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

The Vikings' defense has struggled over the first two weeks, and Hughes is part of the issue, allowing a 155.6 passer rating when targeted through the first two games. However, he's still the team's best option at the position, so a swift recovery ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Titans would be ideal. With Cameron Dantzler (ribs) also hurt, rookie Jeff Gladney is on standby if both can't play.

