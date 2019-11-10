Play

Hughes will start at cornerback Sunday against the Cowboys since Trae Waynes (personal) is inactive.

This is a huge opportunity for Hughes. He had lofty expectations after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but Hughes tore his ACL during his sixth pro game. He and Xavier Rhodes will be tasked with shutting down Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in this prime-time matchup.

