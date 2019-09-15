Hughes (knee) won't play in Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.

Hughes was a long-shot to play anyways, so his absence won't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old is still trying to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last season, and now that he's officially out, Kris Boyd and Mark Fields are likely to fill in.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories