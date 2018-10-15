Vikings' Mike Hughes: Suffers season-ending ACL tear
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that Hughes' MRI revealed a torn ACL, ending the rookie cornerback's season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hughes, the Vikings' first-round pick, suffered the left knee injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. His first NFL campaign will come to an end after just six weeks, during which the cornerback tallied 22 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Hughes' absence should open up more reps for Mackensie Alexander in the Vikings' nickel package. Expect the Vikings to move Hughes to injured reserve later this week.
More News
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Headed for MRI on Monday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: On tap to start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Larger role Thursday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Returns INT for TD in NFL debut•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Could have large role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Takes over kick return job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6