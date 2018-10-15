Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that Hughes' MRI revealed a torn ACL, ending the rookie cornerback's season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hughes, the Vikings' first-round pick, suffered the left knee injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. His first NFL campaign will come to an end after just six weeks, during which the cornerback tallied 22 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Hughes' absence should open up more reps for Mackensie Alexander in the Vikings' nickel package. Expect the Vikings to move Hughes to injured reserve later this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories