Vikings' Mike Hughes: Suffers torn ACL
Hughes has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hughes started the season with a solid performance in coverage, making three pass breakups and a pick-six, but his stat line has been volatile through six weeks. The Vikings' first-round pick in April's draft will be out for the year, allowing Trae Waynes to reclaim the top left cornerback role.
More News
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Headed for MRI on Monday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: On tap to start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Larger role Thursday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Returns INT for TD in NFL debut•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Could have large role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Mike Hughes: Takes over kick return job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6