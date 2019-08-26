Vikings' Mike Hughes: Taken off PUP list, still not ready
Hughes (knee) was removed from Minnesota's PUP list Monday, but Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes that he isn't ready to return to practice yet.
While Hughes is no longer on the PUP and is now allowed to practice, he isn't physically ready to return. As Krammer reports, the move indicates that the 22-year-old will be ready to return sometime after the season opener but before Week 7. If Hughes were to remain on the PUP list, he would have to miss at least six games. This way, Hughes can return whenever he is ready, which the team believes will be before Week 7.
