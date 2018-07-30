Vikings' Mike Hughes: Takes over kick return job

Hughes will begin training camp as the primary kickoff returner, special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Marcus Sherels will begin training camp as the punt returner, but Priefer said both will have to compete to keep those roles. It's possible Hughes could win the punt return job as well. Hughes, Minnesota's 2018 first-round draft pick, was a star in the return game at Central Florida as he scored twice on kick returns and once on a punt return last season. He'll compete for a slot cornerback role this summer on defense.

