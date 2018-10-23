Hughes (torn ACL) underwent surgery Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The promising rookie's season was cut short a few weeks back after suffering a torn ACL against the Cardinals. It seems as though the surgery was successful and Hughes will assume some rest before beginning his rehab process. The hope and expectation remains that the Vikings' 2018 first-round draft pick will be ready in time for the start of next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 8 Preview

    Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...

  • nelson-agholor.jpg

    Week 8 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • pats-1400.jpg

    Week 8 Trade Values Chart

    Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...