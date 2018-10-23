Vikings' Mike Hughes: Undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL
Hughes (torn ACL) underwent surgery Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The promising rookie's season was cut short a few weeks back after suffering a torn ACL against the Cardinals. It seems as though the surgery was successful and Hughes will assume some rest before beginning his rehab process. The hope and expectation remains that the Vikings' 2018 first-round draft pick will be ready in time for the start of next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...