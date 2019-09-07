Hughes (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against Atlanta.

Hughes was a limited participant in each practice this week. The 22-year-old is trying to bounce back from an ACL tear that limited his rookie season to just six games. Hughes figures to see a rotational role in Minnesota's secondary this season when healthy. For now, Kris Boyd and Mark Fields seem to be candidates to see extra work.

