Vikings' Mike Hughes: Will miss Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Hughes (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Minnesota will be short in the secondary with fellow cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ribs) also ruled out. Hughes' next chance to suit up will come in Week 4 against the Texans.
