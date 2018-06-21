Vikings' Mike Needham: Signs with Minnesota
Needham signed a contract with the Vikings on Thursday, Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reports.
Needham spent rookie minicamp with the Cardinals after going undrafted but was waived in May. Now with the Vikings, he'll have to play catch up having missed OTA's as he looks to secure a depth and special teams role on the team for the 2018 season.
