Remmers (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Remmers was a limited participant early in the week but put in full practice session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 8 against the Browns, but should return to his role as starting right tackle for Week 15.

