Remmers was removed from the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns to be evaluated for a concussion.

If Remmers exhibits any symptoms of a concussion during the evaluation, he'll remain unavailable for the rest of the game. While Remmers headed to the locker room, Rashod Hill stepped in as his replacement at right tackle, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories