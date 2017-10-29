Vikings' Mike Remmers: Being checked for concussion
Remmers was removed from the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns to be evaluated for a concussion.
If Remmers exhibits any symptoms of a concussion during the evaluation, he'll remain unavailable for the rest of the game. While Remmers headed to the locker room, Rashod Hill stepped in as his replacement at right tackle, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...