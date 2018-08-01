Remmers (leg) is not considered in danger of missing Week 1, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers could reportedly be sidelined for a week or more of practice, but Minnesota does not seem concerned with rushing the 7th-year veteran back onto the field. Assuming Remmers is able to recover by Week 1 without issue, he should return to his role as starting right tackle to begin the 2018 season.

