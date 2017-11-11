Vikings' Mike Remmers: Out Sunday
Remmers (concussion) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Redskins, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Remmers suffered a concussion prior to the Vikings' bye week against the Browns, and has been unable to complete a full recovery. Aviante Collins is presumably next in line to fill in at right tackle in the 28-year-old's absence.
