Remmers is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a back injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers was a limited practice participant this week but didn't seem overly concerned by the injury, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The 29-year-old seem likely to be available Sunday, though Danny Isidora will likely be ready to take over at right guard should be be unable to play.