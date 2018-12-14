Vikings' Mike Remmers: Questionable for Sunday
Remmers is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a back injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Remmers was a limited practice participant this week but didn't seem overly concerned by the injury, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The 29-year-old seem likely to be available Sunday, though Danny Isidora will likely be ready to take over at right guard should be be unable to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...