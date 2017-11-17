Vikings' Mike Remmers: Remains out Week 11
Remmers (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Remmers was only able to manage limited participation in practice this week and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, which will result in the Vikings holding him out for a second consecutive game. Rashod Hill will presumably make another start at right tackle in Remmers' stead.
