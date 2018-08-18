Remmers (ankle) is unlikely to play in the team's second preseason contest Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Remmers continues to work his way back from injury and is expected to be healthy ahead of Week 1, but he's not yet ready to retake the field. When healthy, Remmers is expected to serve as the team's right guard in 2018.

