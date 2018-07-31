Remmers was sporting a walking boot on his leg when he exited the trainers room, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The boot certainly suggests Remmers could be sidelined for an extended period, but the team has yet to reveal the extent of his injury. More information on his status will likely surface in the coming days, but Tom Compton, Danny Isidora an Colby Gossett could be in contention for additional playing time in his absence.