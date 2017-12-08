Vikings' Mike Remmers: Will sit out Sunday
Remmers (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Remmers will miss his fifth straight game, and this is the second game he'll miss due to this back injury, as the other three games were due to a concussion. Rashod Hill will start at right tackle.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...