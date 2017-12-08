Remmers (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Remmers will miss his fifth straight game, and this is the second game he'll miss due to this back injury, as the other three games were due to a concussion. Rashod Hill will start at right tackle.

