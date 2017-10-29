The Vikings ruled out Remmers (concussion) for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Browns in London.

Remmers left the game almost immediately to be evaluated for a concussion. With no possibility for a return Sunday, he's entered the protocol for head injuries, at the very least. The Vikings will roll with Rashod Hill at right tackle during Remmers' absence.

