Vikings' Mitch Leidner: Signs contract with Minnesota

Leidner signed a contract with the Vikings on Sunday.

Leidner, who went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota this year, possesses ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds. However, he was an erratic collegiate passer who might struggle to stick around in the pros.

