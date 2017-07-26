Vikings' Moritz Boehringer: Showing improvement ahead of camp
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Boehringer is much improved, ESPN.com's Ben Goessling reports. "His routes are much better," Zimmer said. "[wide receivers coach] Darrell Hazell is doing a good job with him. He's catching the ball better and has a better understanding of the offense. He is still a ways away, but he has improved a lot."
The German wideout was selected in the sixth round last year, becoming the first player to get drafted into the NFL without playing college football. It sounds as if he still has a ways to go after spending last season on the practice squad, but his impressive athletic metrics could persuade the Vikings to give him another year to develop, be it on the practice squad or the 53-man roster. Boehringer is a long shot to have any impact on offense this season.
