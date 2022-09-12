site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Myles Dorn: Limited to special teams
Dorn had a tackle and played nine snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Dorn enters the season as a reserve safety and may get almost all of his playing time on special teams.
