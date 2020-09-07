Vikings' Myles Dorn: Reverts to injured reserve By RotoWire Staff Sep 6, 2020 at 10:56 pm ET1 min read Dorn (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Sunday, per the league's official transactions report.The Vikings waived Dorn with an injury tag Saturday, and he now reverts to IR after having gone unclaimed. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now