Gaskin was signed to the Vikings' 53-man roster Tuesday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gaskin ended up on Minnesota's practice squad after being let go from the Dolphins, but he was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. However, the 26-year-old did not play a single snap in the game and was reverted to the practice squad Monday. Now, it appears the Washington product will remain a part of the active roster with his next chance to see the field being Thursday against the Eagles.