Gaskin is signing with the Vikings on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cut by Miami a day earlier, Gaskins lands on his feet with a team that has minimal experience in the backfield behind Alexander Mattison. The Vikings also kept Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) on their initial 53-man roster, but the latter's presence may be about special teams more so than offense. Gaskins started 17 of his 27 games for Miami between 2020 and 2021, averaging a 158-598-3 rushing line (3.8 YPC) and 45-311-3 receiving line (5.7 YPT) over the two-season stretch.