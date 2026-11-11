Price caught one of his four targets for six yards in a Week 9 loss to Buffalo on Monday Night Football. He also gained 12 yards on one punt return and brought back four kickoffs for 124 yards.

Price wasn't the only Minnesota pass catcher who logged an inefficient line, as starting quarterback Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 pass attempts. Price did make an impact in the return game by averaging 31.0 yards on his four kickoff returns. Price's role continues to be mostly centered on special teams, as he's caught just four passes for 32 yards on 11 targets through eight games.