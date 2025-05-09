Price signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Friday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Price spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2024. The 5-foot-9 wideout was one of Indiana's top playmakers during the team's College Football Playoff run last season, catching 38 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. While Price is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on the Vikings' practice squad if he impresses this summer.