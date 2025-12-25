Vikings' Myles Price: Hurts ankle on opening kickoff
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Price, who injured his ankle on the opening kickoff of Thursday's game against Detroit, is questionable to return, Andrew Kramer of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
With Price injured, Jalen Nailor is handling punt returns. Price collapsed while running back a kickoff and was untouched.
