Price (knee/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Price has been limited in each of the first two practices of Week 12 prep due to knee and groin injuries that he likely sustained during the Vikings' 35-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 11. A full practice Friday would presumably be enough for Price to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. He has a 6-75-1 receiving line on as many targets over his last two outings while operating in an expanded role on offense in the absence of Jordan Addison (thumb), the latter of whom is unlikely to play against Atlanta.