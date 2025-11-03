Price returned five kickoffs for an average of 32.8 yards, including a 61-yard return, in Sunday's win at Detroit. He also had a 99-yard touchdown return called back due to a holding penalty. He had one punt return for seven yards.

Price's returns had a big impact on the victory as it set up the Vikings with good field position early in the game. His 61-yard return was the team's longest since 2022, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.