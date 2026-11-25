Price was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

The knee issue is a new concern for Price, who was anything other than a full participant in practice for the first time all season as the Vikings kicked off Week 12 prep. If Price is able to advance to full activity by Friday, he should be in good position to head into Sunday's game against the Falcons without an injury designation. Price typically sees most of his snaps on special teams when the Vikings receiver room is at full strength, but he's seen his playing time on offense pick up over the past three weeks while Jordan Addison has been sidelined with a thumb injury.