Price is set for an increase in offensive workload with Jordan Addison (thumb) sidelined, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Price reeled in a season-high four passes for 49 yards and a score during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers. The wideout was operating in a more prominent offensive role for the second week in a row with Jauan Jennings (calf) sidelined, and fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) was unable to play as well. Addison is now expected to undergo thumb surgery, opening the door for Price to operate in an elevated position on Minnesota's offense for the time being.