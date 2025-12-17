Price returned six kickoffs for 143 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Price also took the field for a play on offense, but the depth receiver has yet to touch the ball as anything but a return man through his first 14 NFL games. While ball security (four fumbles) has been somewhat of an issue for Price, he's provided a boost to the Minnesota special teams with an average of 26.0 yards per kickoff return and 9.9 yards per punt return.