Price caught all four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers.

With Jordan Addison (thumb) inactive, Price moved up the depth chart and played 33 of 69 offensive snaps behind Justin Jefferson (63) and Tai Felton (59) in Kirk Cousins' 2026 debut with the team. Price ended up running 22 routes on Cousins' 36 dropbacks and produced the game's first touchdown, scoring from 38 yards out in the first quarter to give Minnesota a 10-0 lead. On limited offensive playing time this season, Price has recorded 10 catches for 81 yards and the one touchdown on 15 targets. He's unlikely to be a fantasy factor moving forward.